Maha: Lightning bolts, drowning claim 14 lives in 48 hours

As unseasonal rains and hailstorms lashed different parts of Maharashtra, at least 13 persons were killed in lightning-related incidents and one due to drowning, across the state in the past 48 hours, officials said in Mumbai on Monday.



In the worst single tragedy, seven persons were killed in Akola's Parasgaon village late on Sunday where a lightning bolt felled a 150-year-old neem tree on a tin shed at the Babuji Maharaj Sansthan ashram.



At least four dozen devotees participating in the prayer ceremonies were trapped underneath but most were rescued and the bodies of four deceased were recovered early Monday, and three died later during treatment in hospital.