Maha: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress's Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to move the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.

Governor Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led government at 11 am on Thursday.

Talking to PTI, Chavan said the apex court has maintained status quo over the case till July 11.