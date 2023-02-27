Maha: Shinde's Sena grabbing 'shakhas', says Uddhav faction LS MP Vichare

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare on Monday said functionaries of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had usurped a 'shakha' (local office) that had been running for several years when the party was undivided.



Despite an undertaking in the Supreme Court and public statements by Chief Minister Shinde that he or his supporters are not keen to lay claim on Sena properties, 'shakhas' were being grabbed, Vichare alleged at a press conference.



The Lokmanya Nagar 'shakha' has been taken over by Shinde's supporters by force, he alleged.