Prestige battle for MVA, BJP: Voting underway for Kasba, Chinchwad assembly by-polls in Maharashtra

Voting for the bypolls to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats in Maharashtra's Pune district began at 7 am on Sunday, according to election officials.

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the death of their respective Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

In Chinchwad, the district election authorities welcomed early voters by laying 'rangoli' (colourful patterns) and offering roses. In the Kasba constituency also voters were seen exercising their franchise in the morning.

District election authorities said adequate security arrangements were made in both the constituencies in view of the polling.

"Necessary arrangements have been made at all the polling stations and I appeal to all the voters to come out and exercise their franchise without any fear," said Sachin Dhole, the election officer for Chinchwad constituency.