'Mahabharat' actor Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away

Actor-athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti, best known for playing Bheem in the TV series "Mahabharat" and for winning an Asian Games gold medal, passed away following a cardiac arrest late Monday evening. He was 74.



The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence here.



"He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 PM following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.