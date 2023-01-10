Mahadayi diversion: Goa wildlife warden issues stop-work notice to K'taka govt

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the chief wildlife warden of the state has issued a stop-work notice to the Karnataka government over the construction of Kalasa-Banduri dam project on the Mahadayi river, which passes through a wildlife sanctuary.



Sawant held a meeting of high-ranking officials and members of Mhadei Bachaao Abhiyan on Monday evening to decide the future course of action in the water diversion issue.



Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over the diversion of water from Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river's tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.



The Centre recently approved the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams.