Mahapanchayat in support of Monu Manesar, warn 'cops will not go back alive' if they enter his home

A mahapanchayat organised at Manesar in support of Monu Manesar, an accused in the alleged abduction and killing of two men, on Monday threatened to thwart any attempt by the Rajasthan Police to arrest him without "solid proof".

In the meantime, villagers claimed, two "policemen" on a motorcycle had reached the house of Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar but were chased away by them.

Angry protesters also blocked traffic briefly on the Delhi-Jaipur highway before police reached the spot and persuaded the villagers to withdraw.

After the mahapanchayat at Baba Bhishma Temple, a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu was submitted to the assistant commissioner of police of Pataudi, demanding the cancellation of the FIR against Monu Manesar registered by the Rajasthan Police and a CBI probe into the matter.

In case of any loss of life or property of Monu Manesar and his family, the government and the district administration will be responsible, the memorandum stated.

"If the Rajasthan Police arrests Monu Manesar without solid evidence, a big movement will be organised. Also the Rajasthan Police should stop harassing Monu Manesar, other colleagues and his family without any evidence. The inhuman behaviour of Rajasthan Police which forcibly entered Srikant Pandit's house in Maroda village in Nuh will not be tolerated," said Devinder Singh, the district general secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

"The police should assure that Monu Manesar's family will not be touched. No cop will visit their home without prior information, otherwise they will not go back alive," said advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a leader of a Hindu outfit, warning the Rajasthan police.