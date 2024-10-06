Maharashtra: 50 college students hospitalised after having dinner at hostel

Nearly 50 female students of a government college were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after having dinner at their hostel in Maharashtra's Latur city, officials said on Sunday, 6 October.

The hostel, part of the Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, has 324 female students.

At around 7 pm on Saturday, the students had dinner, consisting of rice, chapattis, 'okra' curry and lentil soup, the officials said.

By 8.30 pm, several of them felt nauseous and some of the students started vomiting, they said.

Upon receiving the information, the college principal rushed to the spot and informed Dr Uday Mohite, dean of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur.

The affected students were immediately taken to the hospital in ambulances.

Nearly 50 students were admitted to the hospital for treatment by midnight, Dr Mohite told PTI.