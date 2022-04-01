Maharashtra: AAP complains against BJP activist who threatened Kejriwal

The statement came soon after an attack on the Chief Minister's official residence in Delhi carried out by the BJYM activists like Tejasvi Surya and others, said AAP's national spokesperson Preeti Sharma-Menon.



Following the developments, AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas and AAP Youth leader Aditya Manjrekar submitted a complaint to the Juhu Police Station, demanding immediate action against Bagga.



"Kejriwal is the author of a new revolution in Indian politics based on good governance, and his work in healthcare, education, power and water has won global renown. The BJP is unnerved due to the recent Punjab Assembly election results... As they cannot handle AAP politically, they resort to violent tactics and criminal intimidation," said Mascarenhas.