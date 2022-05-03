Maharashtra: After Covid, amid loudspeaker row, Eid celebrated with joy

Top dignitaries in the state including Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Congress President Nana Patole, NCP State President Jayant Patil, Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi and others extended warm greetings to Muslims for a happy, healthy and charitable Eid-ul-Fitr.



With the threats of the loudspeakers controversy lurking on the political horizon, the Maharashtra Police have taken full precautions and deployed tight security all over the state to prevent any untoward incidents, said Director General of Police Rajnish Seth.



After offering the Salat-al-Eid, it was time for feasting, wishing each other 'Eid Mubarak' with handshakes and hugs, partaking the special milk-vermicelli-dry fruits preparation of aSheer Korma' and indulging in merry-making after a month of penance, fast and prayers.



In many areas in the city, the Muslims went to meet and greet police personnel and offered them 'Sheer Korma' as a mark of respect for their 24x7 services to the people.