Maharashtra: Amid protests, Uddhav Thackeray to visit Barsu next week

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will visit Barsu village in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district in the first week of May in the wake of protests by local residents against a proposed oil refinery, a party leader said on Thursday.

The residents of Barsu are opposing the refinery proposed to be set up in their village. On Tuesday, more than 111 people, mostly women, were arrested after they tried to block a road in Barsu and Solgaon areas and lay on the ground to stop government vehicles from entering the proposed site of the refinery.

Local residents fear that the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.