Maharashtra: Arrest warrant against minister Kokate in 1995 cheating case

Legal and political trouble mounted sharply for Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday, with a Nashik court issuing an arrest warrant against him in a cheating and forgery case dating back to the early 1990s.

The arrest warrant came a day after the Nashik sessions court upheld the two-year jail term awarded to Kokate by a magistrate’s court in February this year, intensifying speculation over his continuance in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government and even his status as an MLA.

Earlier in the day, Kokate moved Bombay High Court challenging the sessions court order that upheld his conviction and sentence in the case. His lawyer Aniket Nikam mentioned the plea before a single bench of Justice R.N. Laddha, seeking an urgent hearing on the grounds that the conviction could cost Kokate his cabinet berth and Assembly seat.

While Nikam did not press for an immediate stay on the conviction on Wednesday, he argued that the sessions court itself had stayed the conviction even while upholding the magistrate’s findings. The high court said it would consider Kokate’s plea for suspension of conviction on Friday, 19 December.

In his appeal, Kokate contended that the sessions court had erred in upholding the magistrate’s order and that the conviction deserved to be quashed.

Even as the high court proceedings unfolded, the Nashik district and sessions court moved ahead in the original case. The complaint was lodged by former Maharashtra minister T.S. Dighole, who has since passed away. On Wednesday, his daughter Anjali Dighole-Rathod filed an application seeking Kokate’s arrest. The minister was not present for the hearing.