Maharashtra speaker orders SIT probe into Maratha activist's remarks

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday, 27 February, directed the government to set up an SIT and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial remarks of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The issue was raised by Ashish Shelar (BJP) in the Lower House. He said that provocative language to incite violence has no place in democracy.

Shelar demanded to know who was behind Jarange's actions, aimed at creating "unrest" in the state.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Sunday, Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The activist also said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Jarange had also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it.

Shelar alleged there was a conspiracy to unsettle Maharashtra and malign the Maratha community, known to be brave and disciplined.

"We have been supporting Jarange's demands but are critical of his threatening remarks against Fadnavis," the BJP leader said.

Speaker Narwekar instructed the government to conduct a detailed inquiry by setting up a special investigation team (SIT).