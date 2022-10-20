Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 PFI activists from Raigad district

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested four activists of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.



Those arrested include a local member of the banned outfit's state expansion committee, a local unit secretary and two other workers, he said.



The ATS had specific information about a meeting of two functionaries of the PFI and few workers in Panvel, even as the organisation has been banned by the Government of India, the official said.