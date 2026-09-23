Maha: Below-average rainfall prompts Nanded to plan one lakh recharge pits

The district has set a target of one lakh water-recharge pits. Officials said they have received proposals for 35,775 pits so far. Technical approval has been granted for 31,360, administrative approval for 28,401, and work has started on 2,001.

Kardile said the measures would help retain available rainwater and raise groundwater levels. The works are also intended to create lasting assets in rural areas while providing local employment.

Farmers and other residents have been asked to submit proposals for work on their land or in their villages to their gram panchayats. The proposals will be checked against the applicable rules before eligible projects are planned.

Gram panchayats have been directed to assess local water sources, streams, watersheds, wells and borewells, then draw up a list of priority works. They will place an integrated plan before the gram sabha for approval before submitting it for further action.

With PTI inputs