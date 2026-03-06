Maharashtra cabinet clears ‘anti-love jihad’ Bill despite opposition

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a proposed 'anti-love jihad' Bill despite sustained opposition from civil society groups and Opposition parties. The government is now expected to introduce the legislation during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature and seek passage in both Houses before it is sent to the governor for assent.

The proposed law, titled the Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, seeks to penalise unlawful or forced religious conversions. The draft provides for imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of Rs 5 lakh for those found guilty of coercing or fraudulently inducing religious conversion.

According to state minister Nitesh Rane, the law is intended to prevent forced marriages and conversions of Hindu women.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government had last year constituted a seven-member committee headed by the state's director general of police to examine the legal provisions related to religious conversions, study existing laws in other states, and recommend an appropriate legal framework for Maharashtra. The committee submitted its draft to the state government on 26 February, and the cabinet approved it on 5 March.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said the government does not oppose interfaith marriages. However, he argued that legal intervention becomes necessary in cases where conversion occurs through coercion, concealment of identity, inducement or fraud.

He had also stated that marriages conducted through false identities, coercion or with the intention of forced conversion and harassment must be dealt with firmly through legislation.

The proposed law has drawn criticism from several civil society groups and religious organisations. Bombay Catholic Sabha spokesperson Dolphy D’Souza said the Bill violates the constitutional right to freely profess, practise and propagate religion. “This proposed legislation infringes upon the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom and should be opposed in the interest of all faiths,” he said.

Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, described the Bill as a “blunt instrument” that could intimidate and criminalise legitimate religious expression.