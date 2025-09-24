Maharashtra designates government offices for virtual recording of witness statements

The Maharashtra government has notified all government and semi-government offices, including public hospitals and nationalised bank branches, as “designated places” where witnesses in criminal cases can record their statements virtually, officials said.

The initiative aims to accelerate the delivery of justice by enabling witnesses to participate in court proceedings without being physically present.

A senior official from the state home department told PTI that witnesses will also be able to attend online hearings from these designated locations, a move aligned with recent legal reforms.

Last year, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Indian Evidence Act by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), reflecting a broader push for modernisation in the criminal justice system.

“Previously, witnesses residing in villages often struggled to reach courts in time, leading to repeated adjournments. With this facility, such delays can be minimised, ensuring timely justice for victims,” the official said.

Under the new arrangement, not only witnesses, but also accused persons on bail and police officials, can record their statements via video conferencing (VC) from designated locations. Sections 265(3), 266(2) and 308 of the BNSS explicitly allow examination of witnesses through audio-video electronic means at government-notified designated places.

The list of designated places includes all government departments, semi-government and government-aided bodies, municipalities, corporations, commissions, tribunals, institutions, government-aided medical colleges, public health centres, and hospitals.