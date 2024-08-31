Maharashtra Diary: ‘We will not give up our Dharavi’

The Dharavi Bachao Andolan calls it out as a land scam. The Adani Group is simply trying to acquire land in Mumbai in the name of rehabilitation. The government has already handed over 45 acres of land that belongs to the Railways and 21 acres of the government-owned Kurla Dairy.

In January 2024, the housing department of the state government directed the urban development department to transfer ​​64 acres of land in Mulund to the project. In February, the state cabinet approved a proposal to hand over 283.4 acres of salt-pan land in Kanjurmarg, Bhandup and Wadala. The Adani Group has also set its sights on acquiring 820 acres of land in Deonar.

None of this is transparent to the people of Dharavi. Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai along with Dharavi residents, met Srinivas to demand the ongoing survey to determine eligibility of residents for rehabilitation be stopped. And while this has been done, the residents remain restive.

The long shadow of Badlapur

The sexual assault of two kindergarten students by a contractual employee in a school in Badlapur has cast a cloud on the euphoria in ruling party circles over the Laadli Behna scheme. Chief minister Eknath Shinde branded the public protests and outrage as politically motivated and sponsored by the opposition.

Preliminary findings, however, have found the fault lies with the school management. While the guardians of the assaulted children claim to have informed the school on 14 August, the administration ignored the complaint and thereafter falsely asserted they learnt of the assault on 16 August.

Allegations that several school trustees are associated with the BJP and the state government’s admission that CCTV footage for a fortnight was missing have added to the outrage. Female attendants at the school have refused to appear before the inquiry committee.

The contractual employee has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, but the incident has provided enough fodder to the opposition’s claim that the state government handles politically-connected schools with kid gloves.

The opposition also pointed out that the MVA government had unanimously passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill in 2020 to ensure time-bound prosecution and trial of cases of sexual harassment. The ‘Shakti Bill’ was sent to the President in 2021, but presidential assent is yet to come.