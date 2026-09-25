Maha dry spell: Officials’ leave restricted as drought relief work intensifies
State has formed a cabinet sub-committee to monitor the situation and is expected to issue an order for immediate assistance to farmers on 25 September
A district administration has restricted leave for officials in key departments to keep drought relief work moving
Officials have been told to prioritise crop assessment, farm loan restructuring and assistance to farmers
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the situation as “extremely serious” and said the state would provide relief without waiting for Central assistance
An extended dry spell has prompted a district administration in Maharashtra to restrict leave for officials involved in drought relief, as concerns grow over crop losses, water availability and fodder shortages.
In a circular issued on Thursday, district collector Rahul Kardile directed officials in departments including revenue, agriculture, rural development, water resources, animal husbandry and land records to give drought-related work the highest priority. Crop assessment, farm loan restructuring and assistance to farmers are among the tasks identified.
Officials have also been told not to leave their headquarters without prior permission. Until conditions improve, they may take leave only with the district collector’s approval, except in extremely urgent cases. The circular warned of stringent action against district- and tehsil-level officials who take unauthorised leave, extend it without approval or remain absent from headquarters.
At the state level, the Maharashtra government said on Thursday that it would issue an order on 25 September to provide immediate relief to farmers. It has formed a cabinet sub-committee headed by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to monitor the drought-like conditions and recommend measures.
After visiting affected areas of Washim district, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the situation as “extremely serious”. Speaking at Amravati airport, he said Maharashtra would provide assistance under “Trigger 1” of the state’s drought relief code without waiting for help from the Centre.
With PTI inputs