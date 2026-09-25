Maha dry spell: Officials’ leave restricted as drought relief work intensifies

Officials have also been told not to leave their headquarters without prior permission. Until conditions improve, they may take leave only with the district collector’s approval, except in extremely urgent cases. The circular warned of stringent action against district- and tehsil-level officials who take unauthorised leave, extend it without approval or remain absent from headquarters.

At the state level, the Maharashtra government said on Thursday that it would issue an order on 25 September to provide immediate relief to farmers. It has formed a cabinet sub-committee headed by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to monitor the drought-like conditions and recommend measures.

After visiting affected areas of Washim district, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis described the situation as “extremely serious”. Speaking at Amravati airport, he said Maharashtra would provide assistance under “Trigger 1” of the state’s drought relief code without waiting for help from the Centre.

With PTI inputs