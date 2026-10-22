Maharashtra ethanol producers warn of financial crisis over procurement curbs

Maharashtra’s sugar and ethanol producers have warned of financial strain following restrictions on procurement of ethanol made from sugarcane juice, syrup and B-heavy molasses

Industry representatives say the change threatens investments and could undermine mills’ ability to repay loans

Cooperative mills are seeking support to convert distilleries into multi-feedstock facilities capable of processing maize and other grains

Maharashtra’s sugar mills and ethanol producers have warned that restrictions on procurement of ethanol from key sugarcane feedstocks could leave expensive distillery capacity idle and place borrowers under severe financial pressure.

According to industry representatives, procurement guidelines announced by oil marketing companies on 16 October exclude ethanol manufactured directly from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses for the forthcoming supply year, which runs from 1November to 31 October.

The restrictions, intended to safeguard sugar availability, leave C-heavy molasses as the permitted sugar industry feedstock. Producers, however, say manufacturing ethanol solely from this material is commercially unviable at prevailing selling prices.

Industry sources estimate that nearly Rs 40,000 crore invested in ethanol manufacturing could be at risk. They argue that mills expanded capacity in response to government encouragement to help achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

A chairman of a leading Maharashtra sugar cooperative said India had approximately 2,000 crore litres of annual ethanol manufacturing capacity, including 848 crore litres at grain-based plants. Nationwide investment in the sector stood at nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, he said.

He added that Maharashtra’s 16 standalone and grain-based distilleries together had annual capacity of about 56 crore litres.

Establishing a grain-based distillery capable of producing 60 kilolitres a day requires between Rs 120 crore and Rs 135 crore, according to the chairman. A 30-kilolitre facility costs approximately Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore.