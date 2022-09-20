Maharashtra: Farm panel chief sacked for inviting PM to meet dead farmer's kin

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders like Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena's Dr. Manisha Kayande and Nationalist Congress Party's Mahesh Tapase had launched a sharp tirade against the state and Centre over the tragedy.



Tiwari had urged the PM to meet the farmer's family, or direct Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to go there during her upcoming visit to Pune soon.



In a terse notification issued by an official Sanjay A. Dharurkar late on Monday, the state government said that the appointment of Tiwari -- who was heading the VNSSM since August 2015 (when the government of ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in power) -- has been cancelled.



No reasons were assigned for the abrupt measure in Dharurkar's order, and the Divisional Commissioner, Amravati, has been handed over the additional charge of VNSSM till further orders.