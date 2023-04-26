Maharashtra: Farmers to begin three-day march from Vidarbha to Ahmednagar

Ashok Dhawale, National President of the AIKS said that during the pandemic dairy farmers were forced to sell milk for just Rs 17 per litre. Now that they are able to make some profit, the BJP-led Centre has begun to import milk and dairy products.

The AIKS claims that in the past two years, excessive and unseasonal rains destroyed crops in large parts of the state. The state government proclaimed that farmers would be compensated, however, they are yet to receive any such compensation.

The farmers wing of the CPI(M) also asserts that the ruling government assured on several occasions to vest forest land, temple land, inaam land, waqf land, pasture land and land for housing to peasants and agricultural workers, many of whom are actually tilling that land for several generations.

However, instead of vesting land in their names, the police and forest department attacked the peasants and drove them out of their lands, which are forcibly acquired for the construction of highways, corridors, ports and airports, with very little compensation.