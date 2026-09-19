Maharashtra FDA chief warns staff over negligence during food safety drive

Mundhe cited a raid conducted at 4 am under the direction of the commissioner’s office. Local officers would also have to explain why they had failed to detect the activity in their jurisdiction, he said. Transport operators and dealers, as well as food business operators, could be held responsible for violations.

The commissioner said he had received specific complaints concerning FDA personnel and initiated vigilance inquiries. Proposals for action against some officers had already been submitted, particularly over alleged failures to perform their duties. He distinguished genuine mistakes from deliberate wrongdoing, which he said would not be excused.

Mundhe said he had also asked state intelligence and vigilance agencies, both verbally and in writing, to step up scrutiny of FDA staff during the ongoing operations.

Since he took charge, the FDA has carried out raids across Maharashtra involving suspected adulteration of paneer, milk and sweets, food served by hotels and restaurants, and the illegal sale of gutkha.

With IANS inputs