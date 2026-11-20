Four establishments face licence suspension

During the inspection drive, FDA officials collected 20 food samples, including Bhagar, Aloo Chivda, Rajgira Laddu, Chikki, gram flour and Prasad Peda. The samples have been sent to laboratories for quality and safety testing.

The licences of four establishments were suspended for violations of food safety regulations. These include:

M/s The Popular Restaurant, Sweet Mart, Bakery and Cold Drinks on Station Road

M/s Bangalore Iyengar Bakery at Shivaji Chowk

M/s Sri Mahavir Pure Veg on Korti Road in Isabavi

M/s Swagat Enterprises at Shopping Center-1 of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee

Alongside inspections, the FDA organised awareness meetings with wholesale and retail traders and representatives of trade associations to reinforce food safety standards during the pilgrimage.

Traders have been instructed to source fasting food products only from certified suppliers, verify expiry dates and product labels, and use clean water during food preparation.

They have also been directed to keep food items properly covered, avoid selling stale or contaminated products, and maintain personal hygiene and cleanliness on their premises.

Joint commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Shrikant Karkale warned that strict action would be taken against establishments if laboratory tests found their food products to be substandard or adulterated.

He said action would be initiated against the concerned establishments under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA said inspection teams would continue monitoring food establishments across Pandharpur throughout the Kartiki Wari to ensure that devotees have access to safe and hygienic food.

With IANS inputs