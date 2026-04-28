Maharashtra government softens its stand on mandatory Marathi for taxi, auto drivers

The Maharashtra government’s decision to temporarily defer strict enforcement of mandatory Marathi proficiency for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers has exposed the political balancing act behind the language debate in the state.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had initially insisted that from 1 May, drivers who could not speak Marathi could face cancellation of licences. However, after days of confrontation with taxi and auto unions — and threats of a statewide strike from 4 May — the government stepped back and postponed strict enforcement until 15 August 2026.

What the government announced

After meeting union representatives and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that drivers would be given time to learn Marathi before punitive action begins.

The government said Marathi training would continue until 15 August, after which the language requirement would be implemented.

Officials insisted the government had not withdrawn the policy, but merely delayed enforcement.

Strike threat forced rethink

Taxi and auto unions had warned of a statewide strike beginning 4 May, raising fears of major disruption to public transport in Mumbai, Thane and other urban centres.

A large number of taxi and auto drivers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are migrants from North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Industry representatives argued that lakhs of drivers could not suddenly comply with language rules and said strict enforcement would threaten livelihoods.

The possibility of transport paralysis in Mumbai placed the government under significant pressure.

Political calculations behind Marathi push

Political observers say the Marathi language issue is deeply tied to electoral calculations.

On one hand, parties seek to consolidate Marathi identity politics and appeal to regional sentiment. On the other, they cannot afford to alienate the sizeable North Indian voter base linked to the transport sector.