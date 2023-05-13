Maharashtra govt revokes suspension of ex-police commissioner Param Bir Singh, drops charges

The home department of the Maharashtra government has revoked the suspension order of Param Bir Singh, former Mumbai Police chief, as of Wednesday.

The order had been issued in December 2021 during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in the state. Now the government led by Eknath Shinde–Devendra Fadnavis on May 10 has revoked the suspension and also stated that Singh's entire tenure until the date of his retirement should be treated as being "on duty".

The state government also dropped charges against Singh (now retired), citing a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that said the suspension order had lapsed because the government did not review it in time.

'It is under consideration of the Competent Authority to revoke the suspension order dated December 2, 2021, issued against Param Bir Singh in the view of order [sic] given by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT),' the order stated.