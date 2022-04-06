Maharashtra govt suspends 44 IGR officials for illegal registrations in violation of RERA Act

A junior clerk has been found to have illegally registered 652 documents while more than 20 officials have been found to have carried out illegal registrations ranging between 200 to 1200 documents. The vigilance report states that there exists a nexus between the sub registrars and clerks which carried out such illegal acts in violation of the laid down rules of registration by the state government.

The state government has instituted a vigilance squad which verified over 3 lakh property registrations during the past three years. The vigilance squad unearthed that as many as 10561 documents were registered in violation of the mandatory RERA Act. After going through the vigilance squad report, the state government instructed the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps to immediately suspend the violators. The inquiry officials paid special attention to details like whether RERA registration number, government sanction for building construction and the land parcel was divided into smaller units and sold to the buyer.

The Maharashtra government had directed the IGR to take action against the violators for registering documents in violation of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act (RERA) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act.

State Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Shravan Hardikar said, "Forty Four officers and staffers have been suspended as per the directions of the government. Stricter action is being taken against those who violated the procedures. The action has been taken after the four member squad submitted its report to the state government ,” he said. Hardikar further said that the probe has been expanded to Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagur and Aurangabad. Fifteen sub registrars posted at Thane IGR office are now under scanner of the vigilance squad.