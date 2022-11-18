Maharashtra: Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress calls it 'historic'

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson, Tushar Gandhi, joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, with the Congress hailing his participation as "historic".



The yatra, which has been passing through Maharashtra since November 7, resumed the day's journey from Balapur in Akola district around 6 am and reached Shegaon a few hours later, where Tushar Gandhi, an author and activist, joined it.



In a tweet on Thursday, Tushar Gandhi had said that Shegaon was his birthplace.