Maha maritime board seeks bids for 15 floating hoardings across Mumbai region
Four advertising structures are planned along Mumbai’s coastline and 11 elsewhere in the MMR, amid objections over sea views and marine ecology
The Maharashtra Maritime Board has invited bids for 15 floating hoardings across 10 locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, The Indian Express reported
Four are proposed along Mumbai’s coastline and 11 around Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag, with a combined minimum annual licence fee of Rs 4.79 crore
The proposal has drawn objections over waterfront views and the potential impact of artificial lighting on marine life
The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited bids for 15 floating advertising hoardings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, expanding the waterfront advertising plan beyond the four structures proposed within Mumbai’s waters, The Indian Express reported.
The tenders cover 10 locations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag. Together, the proposed installations carry a minimum annual licence fee of Rs 4.79 crore, although competitive bidding could push revenue higher.
Four hoardings are earmarked for Mumbai’s coastline, near Juhu beach, Worli Jetty, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The other 11 are proposed in surrounding creeks and coastal waters.
These include two each near the Vashi bridge, Airoli road bridge and Mumbra Creek bridge. Four more are planned across two stretches of Vasai Creek, while one is proposed near the Mandwa terminal in Alibag.
Mounted on floating barges, each hoarding can measure up to 40 ft by 40 ft, offering as much as 1,600 sq ft of advertising space.
The sites near the Vashi and Airoli road bridges carry the highest minimum annual licence fees. Each location, with two hoardings, has a base fee of Rs 1.02 crore, taking the combined annual minimum for these four structures to Rs 2.04 crore. The remaining 11 account for Rs 2.75 crore.
The Vashi bridge, which links Mumbai and Navi Mumbai across Thane Creek, carries around one lakh vehicles daily, according to the report.
The tender process comes amid a dispute over the scale and environmental implications of floating advertisements. Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitish Rane had earlier rejected suggestions of a larger rollout in Mumbai’s waters as false and misleading.
Rane said that, apart from two floating hoardings near the Sea Link, only two additional structures were proposed within Mumbai’s waters. He also said he would not back any initiative that damaged the marine environment or compromised waterfront views.
The latest tenders retain four locations along Mumbai’s coastline but cover another 11 structures elsewhere in the metropolitan region. Issued on Friday and Saturday, they allow bidders until 27 November to submit proposals.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in October opposing the plan, arguing that floating advertisements would erode the city’s shrinking unobstructed sea views. He accused the government of favouring contractors over the appearance of public waterfronts.
Environmental activist Sumaira Abdulali of the Awaaz Foundation has also objected, warning that illuminated structures could expose marine ecosystems to additional light pollution. She highlighted possible effects on organisms such as plankton, which support the marine food chain.
Responding to the tenders on Sunday, Thackeray accused the BJP-led state government of placing revenue generation ahead of Maharashtra’s interests.
With agency inputs