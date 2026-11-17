The Maharashtra Maritime Board has invited bids for 15 floating hoardings across 10 locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, The Indian Express reported

Four are proposed along Mumbai’s coastline and 11 around Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag, with a combined minimum annual licence fee of Rs 4.79 crore

The proposal has drawn objections over waterfront views and the potential impact of artificial lighting on marine life

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has invited bids for 15 floating advertising hoardings across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, expanding the waterfront advertising plan beyond the four structures proposed within Mumbai’s waters, The Indian Express reported.

The tenders cover 10 locations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai and Alibag. Together, the proposed installations carry a minimum annual licence fee of Rs 4.79 crore, although competitive bidding could push revenue higher.

Four hoardings are earmarked for Mumbai’s coastline, near Juhu beach, Worli Jetty, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The other 11 are proposed in surrounding creeks and coastal waters.

These include two each near the Vashi bridge, Airoli road bridge and Mumbra Creek bridge. Four more are planned across two stretches of Vasai Creek, while one is proposed near the Mandwa terminal in Alibag.

Mounted on floating barges, each hoarding can measure up to 40 ft by 40 ft, offering as much as 1,600 sq ft of advertising space.

The sites near the Vashi and Airoli road bridges carry the highest minimum annual licence fees. Each location, with two hoardings, has a base fee of Rs 1.02 crore, taking the combined annual minimum for these four structures to Rs 2.04 crore. The remaining 11 account for Rs 2.75 crore.