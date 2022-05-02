Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik admitted to hospital, condition 'serious', his lawyer tells court

Mor also told the court that Malik was ill since the last three days and that his condition has deteriorated and is "serious".



The lawyer prayed that Malik be shifted to a private hospital, saying that several medical test facilities are not available at the J J Hospital.



Special judge R N Rokade expressed concern over the prison authorities not informing the court about Malik's condition and that he was taken to hospital.



The judge sought a report from the hospital and posted the matter for hearing on May 5.



Malik had sought interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds, citing multiple illnesses, including kidney ailments and swelling in legs.



The minister was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is currently in judicial custody.



The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others.



The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).