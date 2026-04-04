Maharashtra onion farmers hit by export slump and unseasonal rains
Prices crash below cost as stalled exports and crop damage deepen agrarian distress
Onion farmers in Maharashtra are grappling with mounting losses as a combination of export disruptions and unseasonal rainfall has severely impacted both prices and crop quality, leaving many struggling to recover even their basic production costs.
The ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has disrupted key export routes, particularly those linked to Iran, leading to a sharp decline in overseas shipments. As a result, more than 5,000 quintals of onions meant for export have been held back, triggering a glut in domestic markets. At Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port, around 150 containers remain stranded, with perishable stock deteriorating and adding to farmers’ financial losses.
The export slowdown has led to a steep fall in prices in local mandis, where traders are reportedly purchasing onions at Rs 300 to Rs 800 per quintal—well below the production cost of Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 per quintal. Farmers say the current rates are unsustainable and have left them unable to break even.
The situation has been worsened by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which have damaged crops across key agricultural regions including Marathwada, northern Maharashtra and western Maharashtra.
In Nashik district, one of the state’s critical onion-producing belts, farmers reported widespread crop losses. Some said entire fields were destroyed due to waterlogging, while others faced significant spoilage of stored produce, with up to 40 per cent of stock rendered unusable.
This downturn comes despite a year of strong production. Onion productivity in Maharashtra rose to nearly 15,000 kilograms per hectare in 2025, compared to around 12,800 kilograms per hectare the previous year, with a bumper rabi harvest recorded in the 2025–26 season. However, the release of government buffer stocks has added to market supply, further depressing prices.
Farmer groups have called for immediate intervention. The Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association has urged the government to implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to stabilise prices and provide relief. It has also warned of potential protests if timely action is not taken.
State officials have acknowledged the scale of the damage. The agriculture minister has assured support to affected farmers, while the revenue department has said compensation will be determined following a detailed assessment of losses.
For many farmers, however, the immediate concern remains survival, as falling prices and damaged crops turn what was expected to be a profitable season into one of distress.
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