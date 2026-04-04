Maharashtra onion farmers hit by export slump and unseasonal rains

Onion farmers in Maharashtra are grappling with mounting losses as a combination of export disruptions and unseasonal rainfall has severely impacted both prices and crop quality, leaving many struggling to recover even their basic production costs.

The ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has disrupted key export routes, particularly those linked to Iran, leading to a sharp decline in overseas shipments. As a result, more than 5,000 quintals of onions meant for export have been held back, triggering a glut in domestic markets. At Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port, around 150 containers remain stranded, with perishable stock deteriorating and adding to farmers’ financial losses.

The export slowdown has led to a steep fall in prices in local mandis, where traders are reportedly purchasing onions at Rs 300 to Rs 800 per quintal—well below the production cost of Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 per quintal. Farmers say the current rates are unsustainable and have left them unable to break even.

The situation has been worsened by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which have damaged crops across key agricultural regions including Marathwada, northern Maharashtra and western Maharashtra.