Maharashtra: Opposition slams gas price hike, terms it fallout of new 'ED govt'

He also referred to the development as a consequence of the 'E.D.' government -- of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- as pointed out by the latter (Eknath-Devendra) last week.



In a sharp attack, Congress state President Nana Patole asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi how can the masses afford the huge hike of Rs 50 for domestic gas cylinders in the all round inflation.



"The Modi government has a new slogan now - 'Na khaunga, Na pakaane doonga'. With the latest hike, the domestic gas cylinder prices have touched Rs 1,053," Patole pointed out.



Tapase pointed out that barely 24 hours ago, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had promised to reduce taxes on petrol-diesel and today, people got a shock when the BJP government hiked the gas cylinder prices, indicating that the reality is very different from perceptions.



Patole recalled how, ever since the Modi regime came to power, the inflation graph has been rising and the government has "failed to control" the price rise.



"Owing to the continuous price hikes, essential commodities have also gone out of reach of the common masses. In 2014 ,during the Congress-led UPA government, the gas cylinder cost Rs 450, ensuring the commoners were not hit by inflation," said the Congress chief, adding: "The subsidies extended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have also been removed by the Modi government, and Indians are using the most expensive gas in the world."