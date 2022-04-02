Maharashtra: Police to probe cruiser raid witness Prabhakar Sail's death

Taking serious cognisance of the death of Prabhakar Sail due to a suspected heart attack, the Maharashtra government on Saturday ordered the police to probe his sudden demise.



After doubts were raised over the death of Sail -- a key 'panch witness' in the infamous Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids on the Cordelia Cruise ship last October, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has directed Mumbai Police to investigate.

Sail, in his mid-40s reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Mahul, Chembur, according to his lawyer Tushar Khandare.