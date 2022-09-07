Maharashtra: SC to hear plea to restrain ECI from deciding on 'real' Shiv Sena claim on September 27

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on September 27, an application of Uddhav Thackeray-led group seeking to restrain the Election Commission from deciding on the claim of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group over the "original" Shiv Sena party.

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it will pass directions indicating the timeline for hearing all other issues emanating from a batch of petitions filed by both the sides related to power of speaker/deputy speaker and governor in relation to the political crisis which had happened in Maharashtra few months back.

The bench was hearing pending cases related to the crisis that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

As the matter was taken up for hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for the Shinde faction, told the bench also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha that the opposite side has filed an intervention application in their matter seeking to restrain the poll panel from taking any decision.

He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot be prevented from taking any decision and earlier, the top court had refused to stay the proceeding before the poll panel.