Maharashtra scraps 5 pc quota for Muslims, Opposition slams ‘anti-minority’ move

The government of Maharashtra has withdrawn the five per cent reservation for Muslims in government jobs and educational institutions, prompting strong criticism from Opposition parties that have branded the move “anti-minority”.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, 17 February formally cancels earlier decisions and an ordinance that had provided a five per cent quota for socially and educationally backward Muslims under the Special Backward Category (A). The administration said the previous ordinance had lapsed and that an interim court stay was in force on the matter.

The reservation had been introduced in 2014 by the then Indian National Congress-Nationalist Congress Party coalition government, which had also proposed a 16 per cent quota for the Maratha community.

Under the fresh resolution, all related circulars and decisions dating back to 2014 have been annulled. The order also halts the issuance of caste and non-creamy layer certificates to Muslims under the Special Backward Category.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance — comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena — has defended the decision as a legal necessity.