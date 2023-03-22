Maharashtra: Several disciples of Osho Rajneesh wearing 'malas' forcefully enter his Pune ashram

"During the commotion, a man who is said to be an Indian-origin US citizen who had not received 'diksha' (initiation) might have said something out of aggression and was whisked away by police," he said, adding that the followers do not know the man.



Maa Amrit Sadhana, the spokesperson and one of the trustees of OIF, on Tuesday, said the entry was allowed in view of maintaining the law and order.



"To respect the law and order and to support the police, the management allowed them on the premises with 'malas' only for today (Tuesday) but from tomorrow (Wednesday), the usual rules will apply," she had said.



The OIF management also claimed that Rajneesh had dropped the mala "long before leaving the body".