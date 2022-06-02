Maharashtra: SRPF jawan shoots colleague dead, kills self in Gadchiroli

"A jawan from SRPF Group 1 (Pune) opened fire at his colleague before shooting himself with his service rifle. Both of them died in the incident," an official said.



Police sources said Shrikant Berad (35) allegedly fired at his colleague Bandu Nauthar (33), both residents of Ahmednagar district in the state. However, the motive behind the incident is being ascertained and further details about it are awaited, they said.