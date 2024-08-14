Maharashtra: Will suspend all freebies if compensation not paid to private party, SC warns govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Maharashtra government of suspending the state's dole schemes unless it pays compensation to a private party whose land was "illegally" occupied by it more than six decades ago.

Coming down heavily on the Maharashtra government, the apex court castigated it saying the state has huge amount to "waste on freebies" but does not have money to compensate a private party which lost land to it "illegally".

Observing that Maharashtra's conduct in the matter was not that of a "model state", the apex court warned it may direct that all the freebie schemes will be suspended until the compensation amount was not paid.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan noted while the state has offered to pay Rs 37.42 crore as compensation, the applicant's counsel has contended that the amount totals around Rs 317 crore.

Advocate Nishant R. Katneshwarkar, appearing for Maharashtra, urged the bench to grant three weeks, saying the matter was being considered at the highest level and certain principles were required to be followed for calculating compensation according to the ready reckoner.

"We will grant you three weeks' time and pass an interim order that until we permit, no freebies schemes should be implemented in the state of Maharashtra. We will stop Ladli Bahin, Ladka Bhau," the bench said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana announced by the state government earlier this year, Rs 1,500 is slated to be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose family income was less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Similarly, under the Ladka Bhau Yojana, the scheme's primary goal is to provide financial assistance and practical work experience to young men. During the hearing, Katneshwarkar said he bows down to the directions passed by the court but due to such observations, headlines were made. "May be. We are not bothered about it. We don't read newspapers. We are concerned about the rights of the citizens," justice Gavai observed.