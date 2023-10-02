Mahatma Gandhi gets the better of #NathuramGodseZindabad on X

With the surveillance tools available with the cyber cells and the government, it is hardly difficult for the government to crack down on the mischief mongers. The deafening silence of the government does strengthen the suspicion that while the government may not overtly encourage the trend of maligning Mahatma Gandhi, it tacitly supports Mahatma Gandhi baiters, which is not surprising though.

In the past few years, most of the institutions dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi have been handed over to non-Gandhians, or even anti-Gandhians.

The official magazine of the Gandhi Smriti Museum last year brought out a special issue on Savarkar, one of the key accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case. The museum and other similar institutions now regularly host meetings of the RSS—and on such occasions, the museum is shut to the lay people, ostensibly because of security reasons.