Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Usha Gokani passes away

Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Usha Gokani passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday.



Gokani, aged 89 years, was ailing for the last five years and was bedridden for last two years, Mani Bhavan executive secretary Meghshyam Ajgaonkar told PTI.



Gokani was the former chairperson of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Mumbai, housed in Mani Bhavan which has a special significance in the history of India's freedom struggle.