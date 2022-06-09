Mahima Chaudhary diagnosed with breast cancer, Anupam Kher shares video

"What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! 'You are my HERO!' Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings."



"She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss."



In the video, Mahima revealed that the 67-year-old actor called her to do his film when she was getting her treatment in the hospital.



She said that she has been receiving calls for work but she couldn't say yes because she had no hair.