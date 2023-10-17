Mahua Moitra sends legal notice to BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Advocate Dehadrai over 'false allegations'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has sent legal notice to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, asking them to withdraw the "defamatory and false" allegations made by them against her.

The legal notice to Dubey sought to withdraw the "defamatory and false" allegations made against Moitra in the letter dated October 15, 2023, addressed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and "leaked to the members of the media and press".

Through the legal notice, Dubey has been asked to issue a written public apology to Moitra.

"In the event you fail to comply with the above within 24 hours from the receipt of this notice, our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings to protect her rights and interests and such proceedings will be at your sole risk, cost and consequence," reads the notice.