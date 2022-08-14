Mainly clear weather likely in J&K
Weather was mainly clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that the same conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours.
"Weather is likely to remain mainly clear in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the department said.
Srinagar had 19.8, Pahalgam 13.8 and Gulmarg 12 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
In Ladakh region, Drass had 11 and Leh 13.8 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 26.5, Katra 24.9, Batote 19.6, Banihal 19.4 and Bhaderwah 18.2 as the minimum temperature.
