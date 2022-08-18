'Maintain status quo', SC on Delhi HC direction to put Indian Olympic Association under CoA

The top court said, "We ask parties to maintain status-quo...it is made clear that charge has not been handed over. List it before the appropriate bench on Monday."



The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday. Earlier in the day, Mehta mentioned the matter for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. Mehta said in international sports circles such committee of administrators are considered 'outsiders'. The top court agreed to take up the matter later in the day.



FIFA, the apex football body, has suspended All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue influence from third parties, jeopardising the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October. The AIFF will not be able to play any international games until the ban is removed. Justice Anil R. Dave is also heading the CoA appointed by the top court for administering AIFF.



Earlier this week, the high court said in order to improve the 'ecosystem' of sports bodies and structurally reform them, and put the affairs of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the hands of a Committee of Administrators (CoA) in line with a recent Supreme Court order.