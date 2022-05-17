Majid Majidi praises actor-turned-director Himanshu Malik for his film 'Chitrakut'

The veteran filmmaker further mentioned, "'Chitrakut' is a sensitive and mature film, it was very interesting to me because of the direction. Although his world is very different from mine keeping this angle aside since my personal preference is totally a different cinema but as a director I felt that he is a young emerging talent and I am sure if you continues, he can become a good filmmaker for Indian cinema the very fact that what he has done is totally different."



He shared that the film is away from the general tropes of a Bollywood film and caters to an important subject, "It seemed to be an offbeat endeavour and a far away from the commonness of Bollywood style. For that reason such outputs are highly valuable. I hope that during the course of his time, he carves a niche and makes films concerning social issues and the difficulties of humanity because I believe Himanshu is a director with a bright future."



Talking about how he approached Majidi, Himanshu said, "Just a few days after the final print of the film was out, I received a call from my partner Akbar Arabiyan, a Pune-based Iranian, who was a respected member of his community and a patron of the arts - he had gotten Mr Majidi to see a brief trailer of the film and evoked some interest in him. Akbar called me at 11 a.m. in a tense voice."