Major blaze at Mumbai’s Times Tower doused after 5 hours, no injuries reported

The operation to douse the blaze at a commercial building in Mumbai concluded after more than five hours on Friday afternoon, 6 September civic officials said.

There were no reports of any injury to anyone in the fire that broke out at the Times Tower building in the Kamala Mills compound in the Lower Parel area around 6.30 am, they said.

The level 2 (major) fire was confined to an electric duct between the 3rd and 7th floors on the rear side of the 14-storey building with a glass facade, a civic official said.

The fire brigade extinguished the blaze around 11.55 am, more than five hours after they received a call around 6.30 am.

The cooling operation is on at the site.