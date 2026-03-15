Major blaze engulfs Dastkar Nature Bazaar in South Delhi, 50 shops gutted
A total of 24 fire engines, along with senior fire officials, were deployed to battle the flames
A massive fire tore through the bustling handicrafts market of Dastkar Nature Bazaar near Andheria Mod in South Delhi on Sunday morning, reducing nearly 50 shops to ashes and triggering a swift, large-scale firefighting response. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported, offering a measure of relief amid the devastation.
Officials from the fire department said the blaze was reported at around 7.30 am, prompting the immediate deployment of several fire tenders to the site. The popular artisan market, known for its vibrant collection of handicrafts and traditional products, soon witnessed thick plumes of smoke spiralling into the sky as flames leapt rapidly from stall to stall.
Fire officer Manish Sherawat said the department responded quickly after receiving the distress call. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot from nearby Vasant Kunj, battling the flames before eventually bringing the blaze under control.
“We received the call at about 7.30 in the morning. The market specialises in handicrafts. Our vehicles reached the spot quickly, and the fire has now been extinguished. There are no casualties,” Sherawat said.
Visuals from the scene showed dense clouds of smoke billowing over the market complex, while firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the flames. The fire is believed to have spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials commonly used in handicraft products and the lightweight structures of the stalls.
Preliminary reports indicate that around 50 shops were gutted, dealing a heavy blow to shopkeepers and artisans who depend on the market for their livelihoods.
The incident comes just days after another devastating blaze in the national capital. Earlier this week, a massive fire broke out near the Matiala fish market in Delhi, engulfing hundreds of slums and leaving several families homeless.
According to officials, that fire erupted late at night around 11.53 pm, rapidly spreading through the densely packed settlement. The Delhi Fire Service received the emergency call shortly before midnight and rushed multiple fire tenders to the area.
A total of 24 fire engines, along with senior fire officials, were deployed to battle the flames. Classified as a medium-category fire, the blaze raged for hours before firefighters managed to bring it under control by around 4 am, followed by cooling operations to prevent any flare-ups.
Together, the two incidents have once again underscored the persistent fire risks in crowded markets and settlements across the capital, highlighting the urgent need for stronger safety measures and preparedness.
With IANS inputs
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