Major blaze engulfs Dastkar Nature Bazaar in South Delhi, 50 shops gutted

A massive fire tore through the bustling handicrafts market of Dastkar Nature Bazaar near Andheria Mod in South Delhi on Sunday morning, reducing nearly 50 shops to ashes and triggering a swift, large-scale firefighting response. Authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported, offering a measure of relief amid the devastation.

Officials from the fire department said the blaze was reported at around 7.30 am, prompting the immediate deployment of several fire tenders to the site. The popular artisan market, known for its vibrant collection of handicrafts and traditional products, soon witnessed thick plumes of smoke spiralling into the sky as flames leapt rapidly from stall to stall.

Fire officer Manish Sherawat said the department responded quickly after receiving the distress call. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot from nearby Vasant Kunj, battling the flames before eventually bringing the blaze under control.

“We received the call at about 7.30 in the morning. The market specialises in handicrafts. Our vehicles reached the spot quickly, and the fire has now been extinguished. There are no casualties,” Sherawat said.