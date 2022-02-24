Major fire breaks out at factory in Haryana's Sonipat

A major fire broke out at a factory in the industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district on Thursday and six fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) were rushed to the spot on the request of the Haryana administration.



The fire occurred at Inox world Industries, Phase 5 in sector 53 of the Kundli industrial area in Sonipat.



Haryana fire fighters were trying to bring the fire under control and needed more engines and hence sought help from Delhi since the place is located on the Delhi-Haryana border.