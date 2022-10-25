Major temples in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh closed due to solar eclipse

In Vijayawada district, the famed Kanaka Durga temple's doors were closed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and will be opened again at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Similarly, the Simhachalam temple near Visakhapatnam, and the Arasavilli temple in Srikakulam district were closed on Tuesday.



In neighbouring Telangana, the Yadadri temple has been shut for nearly 12 hours beginning 8.50 a.m. on Tuesday. Entry for devotees to the temple will however be allowed from 10.30 a.m. onwards on Wednesday. The Ram temple at Bhadrachalam has been closed for the day as have other major temples in the state.



The partial eclipse is set to begin at 5.01 p.m. and end at 6.26 p.m. on Tuesday.