Major terror attack averted, 20 kg IED defused in Jammu and Kashmir

"Search parties of the Army and JKP were immediately deployed and the area was cordoned off by the security forces," the Army said.

"Explosive Detection Canines of the Army were deployed, who positively confirmed the presence of explosives. An Indian Army Bomb Disposal squad was rushed in to the location to neutralise the IED. The bomb disposal squad destroyed the estimated 20 kg IED in situ without any collateral damage."



The Handwara-Baramulla highway is an important road for the civil traffic as well as for the Army and CAPF convoys.



The traffic, which was halted on the highway briefly, was resumed after the area was thoroughly sanitised.